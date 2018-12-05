'People need a hand all year,' says West Prince Caring Cupboard

This holiday season, West Prince Caring Cupboard is helping families and individuals in need across Alberton, Bloomfield, Tignish and Tyne Valley.

As CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family Campaign gets into full swing, the initiative will be catching up with food banks across the Island.

For Sherril Horne who helps run the West Prince Caring Cupboard, the Christmas season is an important time to help families and individuals in the community who are struggling.

But she said, "People need a hand all year."

The West Prince Caring Cupboard has distribution centres in Tignish, Alberton, Bloomfield and Tyne Valley.

"You'll get the odd one where they're in a little crisis and they'll come a couple of times and they won't come back. But most of our clients are pretty much yearly," Horne said.

The Caring Cupboard receives regular donations from local elementary schools, churches and monetary donations from individuals in the community, she said.

"Thank the lord we do because if we didn't perhaps we'd have to do like some of the other banks and get out pounding the pavement to raise money," Horne said.

"We get a lot of support," she said.

