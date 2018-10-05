Island artists turn 102-year-old schoolhouse into workspace

The West Prince Arts Council has found a new home in a 102-year-old schoolhouse in Woodstock, P.E.I.

The group purchased the building and moved in a few months ago. The school still has its blackboards and original tin ceiling.

"We're trying to keep the character of the school intact as much as we can," said Marlene Bolger, a photographer and one of the 35 council members.

The group has been doing some renovations, including work on the foundation, painting and installing a heat pump.

Bolger said after 40 years of working out of people's homes, garages and offices, members are excited to have a place to call their own and exhibit their work.

Island artist Nan Ferrier painted a picture of the old schoolhouse. (Painting by Nan Ferrier)

She said they will hold classes in various mediums over the next several years.

"We're hoping to be able to share our skills and interests to all the people of West Prince."

A provincial government grant is covering about half of the $50,000 renovation cost of the schoolhouse. The council is planning fundraising events to cover the rest.

The walls of the schoolhouse are adorned with paintings and other artwork. (Submitted by Marlene Bolger)

"We've had several former students that have come in and have just been so pleased to look around and see it's still looking somewhat like it was when they were students here," Bolger said.

"Hopefully it'll maintain a good life for many years to come."

With files from Island Morning