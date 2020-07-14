West Prince community looks for ways to curb speeding

A community leader in western P.E.I. is calling for the province's help in dealing with dangerous driving.

Audrey Callaghan, the mayor of Miminegash, has written a letter to provincial officials asking them to install speed bumps and take whatever other measures they can to help stop the speeding and reckless driving that she said happens almost nightly.

Callaghan said it's a problem plaguing many communities in West Prince, not just Miminegash.

"Seniors like to walk around here and they are terrified to walk from the corner down to the harbour and especially along the main road here because of the speed," she said.

"When they are spinning around with the cars and the four-wheelers there's rocks going everywhere. One of the neighbour's complaints was they ran into one of her trees and damaged a door in her house. Those things we have to really take very seriously."

Transportation Minister Steven Myers says he will send engineers to the community to see what measures can be taken. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Transportation Minister Steven Myers said he's hearing numerous complaints across the Island. He plans to visit Miminegash next week.

Myers said he will send engineers to the community to see if speed bumps or other measures can be taken to address the situation.

The province is also planning to introduce legislative changes that would allow police to impound the vehicles of drivers caught speeding excessively. The proposed law would also increase fines for drivers caught driving more than 60 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

