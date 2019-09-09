West Point Lighthouse left vulnerable after Dorian smashes sea wall

There is currently nothing protecting the lighthouse from high tide. (Carol Livingstone)

Seawater has been lapping at the steps of the West Point Lighthouse in P.E.I. after Dorian broke up a sea wall and temporary sand dune meant to protect it.

The structure was put in place just this summer as a temporary fix, with discussions underway for a longer-term plan.

"In the parking area, there was a walkway down to the beach," said Carol Livingstone of the P.E.I. Lighthouse Society.

"Everything that was between the lighthouse and that walkway is pretty well gone. I've been down there when it was bad before, but I've never seen the devastation like it is."

Dorian broke apart the sea wall that was holding a sand dune in place. (Carol Livingstone)

The lighthouse itself is still intact.

Livingstone said it was that wooden wall that protected the structure from any serious damage.

The sea wall and sand dune were put in place to protect the lighthouse and parking area. (Donna Allen/CBC)

