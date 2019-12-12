As winter approaches, concern for iconic P.E.I. lighthouse grows

Residents of West Point are concerned about their lighthouse as another winter sets in.

Winds and stormy weather, including post-tropical storm Dorian, have taken a toll on the dunes and roads around the historic landmark.

Residents are worried the seawall and other structures in place to protect the lighthouse from erosion may not be enough.

"It's terrifying, it's chilling," said Carol Livingstone. "The waves are so strong."

Dorian scattered concrete blocks that were put in place to protect the road. And after recent heavy rains, the parking lot filled with water.

Carol Livingstone says she is 'shocked' nothing has been done to protect the West Point Lighthouse this winter. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

For now, the wood-and-rock seawall is still doing its job. But Livingstone fears even that may not be enough for much longer. She would like to see hard rock from the mainland trucked in, to firm up the seawall.

"In the spring when the ice breaks up, it will be bad if something isn't done," she said.

"Now I don't know if it would be a long-term thing, but the barrier that is there has been successful. I would like to see it extend farther to the north and also to the south."

The province said it's working with a consultant to come up with a plan to prevent more damage, and is looking to the federal government for help.

Concrete barriers were put up to help protect the road leading to the lighthouse. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Livingstone hopes the help comes soon.

"I am absolutely shocked that at this point nothing's been done, because the winter's coming."

