West Point lighthouse may get new features for 150th birthday
Group planning to add small cabins
The West Point Development Corporation has been working for the last year and a half on a development plan and strategy to make West Point one of several tourism hubs in western P.E.I.
Corporation manager Jimmy Stewart said conceptual plans have come from the board, following two studies.
"We're wondering if we could improve our lighthouse. We're thinking possibly accommodations like small cabins, one and two bedroom cabins where the old campground was. Potentially putting a solar-lit trail through the woods and then loop back with a lit beach walk."
Stewart said the hope would be to have all the new developments in place before the 150th birthday of the lighthouse in 2025.
"We have to figure out if it makes economic sense and if it's what the public and our visitors really want."
With files from Angela Walker
