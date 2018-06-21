Raccoon found dead with head stuck in jar in western P.E.I.

A raccoon has been found dead with a jar stuck on its head in western P.E.I., prompting officials from Fish and Wildlife to remind Islanders to clean their jars and cans before recycling.

The raccoon was found dead near the West Cape area and it's believed the animal wandered into traffic and was struck by a vehicle after getting its head stuck in a jar, according to Ken Mayhew, an information officer with the provincial agency.

The incident may have been avoided, he said, had the jar been properly cleaned out.

"Really, it's a people issue. You have to go out and make sure the jars and bottles in question are properly washed and disposed of," he said.

"Even with small amount of something like peanut butter inside a jar, if the bag is not secured tightly and properly it can become really attractive to the animal and they will seek it out and try and get at it."

Anyone who sees an animal in distress is urged to call the wildlife division.

