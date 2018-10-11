West Nile virus detected in 3 dead crows on P.E.I.

West Nile virus has been confirmed in three crows found dead on P.E.I.

The crows were found dead in Cornwall last month and necropsies were performed by the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) at the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) in Charlottetown.

"This is the first time WNV has been detected in wild birds from P.E.I.," said Megan Jones, regional director of the CWHC in the Atlantic Region, in an emailed statement.

That information is based on CWHC data, she added. More information about West Nile surveillance data can be found on this federal government website.

In recent weeks West Nile virus has also been confirmed in birds in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Jones said.​

More P.E.I. news