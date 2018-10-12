West Nile vaccine recommended for horses

A P.E.I. veterinarian is recommending horse owners consider vaccinating against the West Nile virus.

The recommendation comes after three dead crows found in the Cornwall area tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Kim Ryan of Island Veterinary Services remembers the last time that Island horse owners were concerned with West Nile Virus.

"Everybody that had a horse in P.E.I., pretty well, vaccinated for West Nile virus that year," said Ryan.

"I remember clearly going out to all of the farms, and horses that never even had a tetanus shot got a West Nile virus shot. And then over the years, when no dead birds turned up and no West Nile virus was found on the island, most of us have dropped the West Nile virus portion of our vaccine protocol."

Ryan recommends horses be vaccinated in the spring. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

The Cornwall crows are the first confirmed cases of West Nile virus on P.E.I. The virus can be transmitted from birds to humans and other animals by mosquitos.

With the mosquito season over P.E.I.'s public health office said in a statement the likelihood of people contracting the virus now is low.

Ryan recommended that horse owners vaccinate their animals in the spring.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Donna Allen