New health and wellness centre promised at Holland College

Holland College is planning a new student wellness centre for its Charlottetown campus.

The new centre will take over the college's School of Performing Arts building on Kent Street, which will be renovated and expanded. The School of Performing Arts will be relocated.

"We want to provide an integrated, supportive environment so our students can grow in our community and lead healthy, empowered and productive lives," said Holland College's president Sandy MacDonald.

"We also want to ensure that our staff and their families have timely access to the appropriate health and wellness supports they require."

The new centre will include a health clinic with two nurse practitioners, student academic support services and career, mental health and academic counselling. There will also be a focus on healthy living emphasizing the importance of sleep, diet, exercise and social interaction, the release said.

Some of those services are already provided at the college but the school said having them all in one place will be easier and better.

'Key for a positive experience'

"As students embark on their journey towards a career, mental health and wellbeing continue to be essential for success," said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

"Providing students with resources to support their mental health is key for a positive experience while they continue their post-secondary education."

The P.E.I. government has committed $2.4 million for the project, which the college projects will cost a total of $4.8 million. The college will come up with the rest of the money through external fundraising, the release said.

The wellness centre will have satellites at the college's campuses and centres across the province, it added.

The college plans to open the centre by September 2023.