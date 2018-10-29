Wellington mayor's position uncertain as no candidate steps forward

With the extended deadline for nominations in P.E.I. municipal elections now closed, Wellington is the only community that does not have an incoming mayor.

Communities Minister Richard Brown extended the nomination deadline for the Nov. 5 election, giving candidates until last Friday at 2 p.m.

When the second deadline closed, Wellington, with its population of 400, still did not have a candidate for mayor.

Current council chair Alcide Bernard said there could be any number of reasons people aren't stepping forward. For him, the extension of the term to four years was a factor.

"It's a big commitment. I know, on my part, that was a big factor for not reoffering," said Bernard.

It is up to Communities Minister Richard Brown to decide what to do about the mayor's position in Wellington. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"I just thought that maybe there were people that would like to have the job, and maybe younger people too. I wanted to leave the opportunity for others in the community."

Bernard added that people may not understand the changes in the new Municipal Government Act, which provide a harder deadline for nominations. Previously, people could stand up at a public meeting on election night and be appointed.

Bernard said if asked, he might be talked into serving for another year or two to make a smooth transition.

Under the new act, it is up to the minister to decide what to do about the mayor's position.

With files from Laura Chapin