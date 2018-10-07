Firefighters frustrated by motorists driving through emergency scene

The Wellington Fire Department on P.E.I. is urging motorists to avoid driving through an emergency scene after a firefighter was nearly struck by a vehicle last week.

Firefighters had the road blocked while responding to a structure fire in Prince County when a vehicle drove onto the shoulder to get past, said Desmond Arsenault of the Wellington department.

He said it's happened three or four times in the last few months and puts first-responders in danger.

We want our members to feel safe when dealing with an emergency situation. — Desmond Arsenault

"It is frustrating and nerve-racking," he said. "We want our members to feel safe when dealing with an emergency situation."

During an emergency, firefighters usually block off both ends of a road with a truck. But they don't always block it entirely because they still have to get through themselves to unload equipment from trucks, Arsenault said.

Because the scene is blocked off and firefighters are focused on the emergency, they shouldn't have to watch for non-emergency vehicles driving through, he said.

'Curiosity factor'

He said motorists should take an alternate route and stay away from the scene for the safety of firefighters as well as paramedics and police.

"I know there's always the curiosity factor when they see the lights and sirens go by. However, we are dealing with one emergency situation and we don't want to have to deal with another one by somebody getting hit by a vehicle."

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown