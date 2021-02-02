Wellington fire department seeks donations for member who was displaced by house fire

A fire department in western P.E.I. is working to assist one its members who was displaced from his home by a fire that the department was called to extinguish.

On Thursday night, the Wellington fire department along with firefighters from neighbouring areas responded to a residential fire in Richmond. A member of the department, their partner and their two young children were forced out of the house.

"The family was home and the house and they hear a smoke detector going off. So they immediately exited the home and called 911," said department spokesperson Desmond Arsenault.

"When the fire department got there, the house was full of smoke. And they had to quickly isolate the home and then try to extinguish the fire and ventilate the smoke so they can keep it under control."

Arsenault said the fire appears to have started in the basement and caused extensive damage throughout the house. No injuries were reported.

The family is in a hotel while looking for other accommodations. Arsenault said it will take time before they are able to return to their home.

In the meantime, the fire department has put out a call on social media asking the public for donations to help the family.

"Anything that they have is not usable in any fashion. There were just the clothes on their back," Arsenault said.

"They did get some assistance from the Red Cross to get the temporary accommodation and some clothes and necessities. But … they're gonna need everything over the next little bit."

The firefighter who was displaced had just joined the department, Arsenault said.

"He's a gentleman who wants to help out his community, " he said.

"Obviously, we don't want to see anybody having to deal with that. But certainly when it's one of your own, it's extra touching for sure."