Wellington getting physician services back

A western P.E.I. community is getting doctor services again after losing them in November.

A doctor from Summerside had been seeing patients at a local long-term care facility in Wellington half a day a week, but in November the facility decided it needed that space for beds. The doctor decided to stop making the weekly trip, whether a new space was found or not.

Earlier this month, the province said it had found a space but was still looking for a doctor. On Thursday, it announced a doctor would start weekly visits, this time for a full day. Health Minister James Aylward said the new service comes with a bonus for the Acadian region of the province.

"We are also fortunate that the physician is bilingual and will be providing services in both English and French to residents," said Aylward in a news release.

The space in the Wellington Health Centre still requires renovations. It is expected the physician will be able to start there in April.

