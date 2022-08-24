Residents torn on proposed water system for Stanhope peninsula

Stanhope residents are split on the rural municipality of North Shore's plan to replace its aging, individualized water system with a well field for the Stanhope peninsula.

Local council and about 80 residents met Tuesday evening at the North Shore Community Centre for a public meeting about replacing the current system — consisting of hundreds of private freshwater wells — with one that would have roughly 20 kilometres of piping throughout the peninsula, with water drawn from a well-field site to be constructed nearby.

The municipality, like many rural communities on P.E.I., doesn't have a centralized water system. The estimated cost of this new system, according to a report by consulting firm CBCL, was between $15 million and $17.5 million depending on where the well field would be. That figure doesn't take into account what could be covered by provincial or federal funding streams, which may cover up to 74 per cent of that cost, CBCL estimates.

Many residents at the meeting were frustrated at the projected cost, and repeated throughout the meeting that their water quality was fine.

Robert Vail who lives in Stanhope acknowledged that there will be water issues facing the rural municipality, but he was worried about the cost facing residents on the peninsula.

Robert Vail says larger, higher-value properties should pay much more for the water services under the proposed system. (Tony Davis/CBC)

He and others stood up during the meeting and said the fee for water system access should be tied to the tax assessment of the property instead of all peninsula residents paying the same standard fee.

"There's a lot of retired folks in the area, this is where they made their retirement dreams," he said. "The crisis seems to be near these large developments, these big homes … there's a lot of people that just don't feel it's fair that we should have to pay for the problem that's up the end of the peninsula."

Robbie Moore is a fisherman from West Covehead — the neighbouring community to Stanhope.

Robbie Moore says he's concerned about the environmental impact of running pipelines throughout the peninsula, and the potential for further contamination that could affect surrounding waters. (Tony Davis/CBC)

He said while he supports development, he worries about sewage and the current septic system model.

"If we're laying the pipeline for freshwater, we should be laying the pipeline for where the sewage is going to go," he said. "We need to protect our bay."

Studies go back decades, latest process began in 2021

Studies, analysis committee reviews, public consultations and recommendations on Stanhope's water concerns have been going on since 2000.

The most recent process, and the reason for Tuesday night's meeting, began in the spring of 2021 when a committee was struck to establish the Stanhope Peninsula Potable Water System. CBCL, who'd done previous work on this, was awarded the tender to do a water study and design the updated system.

This area includes the rural municipality of North Shore, with the red circled area known as the Stratford peninsula. (Government of P.E.I.)

As pointed out in the municipality's initial request for proposal in 2021, an issue at the time was that having many old septic systems and freshwater wells could eventually lead to saltwater contaminating the water supply. It also said there's a "need and immediacy" for a new solution, and the idea is "fully supported by the experts" involved in the process.

"With the absence of centralized sewer and water supply systems the potential impact of a growing number of aging, individual septic systems and wells prompted the community to pursue a long-term solution that would ensure the availability of potable water," reads North Shore's initial request for proposals.

"Concerns have also been raised regarding current salt water intrusion levels and the distinct possibility that this issue may become more widespread over time."

The very same concerns then remain now, as CBCL as well as government officials at the meeting Tuesday referred to this new water system plan as a way to avoid reaching a "critical level of contamination" of the peninsula's many private water wells.

They also said that as population increases in the area, and more wells are drilled, the higher the probability of saltwater or bacterial contamination in those wells because of so many people living close together on the peninsula.

'We need to address the situation immediately'

Audrey Ellis, from Lighthouse Point, on the peninsula, said she was disappointed in how her fellow residents responded during the meeting, saying they were too focused on cost.

Audrey Ellis says the municipality needs to be proactive and fix the problem before it gets any worse. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"We need to address the situation immediately and not leave it another 20 years," she said.

"The situation is getting worse, and over time there is going to be a tipping point and the whole peninsula is going to go. Not just Lighthouse Point, who seem to be taking the brunt of the blame tonight."

Fred Laflamme was glad to see the turnout at the meeting, and seeing the rural municipality move forward on an issue that's been on the books for 22 years. But council needs to act now, he said.

'Let's get on it right away, let's push it ahead and let's move it forward,' says Fred Laflamme. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"I hope this time they actually tackle it," he said.

"I know people are worried about the cost ... but the cost of thinking about it and worrying about it is not nearly as great as the amount of time people spend regretting it."

Laflamme said his water is clean and it's tested every year. Regardless of whether his water is clean, he said council needs to move ahead quickly to make sure everyone has access to clean water in the future.

"Let's get on it right away, let's push it ahead and let's move it forward."