Wanted: Welders, hockey experience preferred
Hockey players 'are usually hard workers'
A company in Biggar, Sask., is advertising in P.E.I. newspapers for workers who also might be skilled at hockey.
AGI Environtank, which manufactures tanks for gas, diesel and aviation fuel, is looking for industrial welders, sandblasters, painters — and the local senior hockey team really needs goaltenders.
Director of operations Jeff Burton said his father, the company's founder, placed the ads, and he said it is only partly about propping up the town's hockey team.
"From our perspective the hockey players are usually, you know, they work hard in hockey to get where they are at and they are usually hard workers as well. So it's kind of a win, win for both."
The company used this strategy for job ads in 2014, and Burton said it worked out well for both the company and the team.
The company is looking to hire about 20 people. Burton said hockey skills are a bonus, but not required.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.