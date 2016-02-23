Wanted: Welders, hockey experience preferred

A company in Biggar, Sask., is advertising in P.E.I. newspapers for workers who also might be skilled at hockey.

AGI Environtank, which manufactures tanks for gas, diesel and aviation fuel, is looking for industrial welders, sandblasters, painters — and the local senior hockey team really needs goaltenders.

Director of operations Jeff Burton said his father, the company's founder, placed the ads, and he said it is only partly about propping up the town's hockey team.

"From our perspective the hockey players are usually, you know, they work hard in hockey to get where they are at and they are usually hard workers as well. So it's kind of a win, win for both."

The company used this strategy for job ads in 2014, and Burton said it worked out well for both the company and the team.

The company is looking to hire about 20 people. Burton said hockey skills are a bonus, but not required.

More P.E.I. news