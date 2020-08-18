P.E.I. confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has confirmed there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Morrison said the new cluster of cases involves three males, two in their 30s and one in his 40s.

They are essential workers "employed in the same industry" who travelled to P.E.I. from outside the country two weeks ago.

The chief public health officer said at her Tuesday briefing that the newly announced cases are not connected to the other cluster of five cases announced last week; she added that four of those patients have now recovered.

Morrison also said the new cases are not connected to the health care field; the Canadian Premier League, currently playing on the Island; or Atlantic bubble travel.

Travelled on AC626 on Aug. 5

The newly diagnosed men travelled on Air Canada Flight AC626 from Toronto to Halifax on Aug. 5.

Fellow passengers on that flight are being asked to monitor for symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Morrison said the men did not take public transportation when they travelled from Halifax to the Island, and they self-isolated upon arrival.

"It's really important that we share the information that we're sharing about cases, and trying to respect confidentiality at the same time," she said when asked if the men were temporary foreign workers.

Bigger number to be allowed at events

After announcing the new cases, Morrison announced that it's now possible for three cohorts of 50 people each to gather for an event at the same place on P.E.I.

This is subject to the government approving an operational plan that ensures physical distancing. For one thing, the three cohorts must be kept separate from each other in the same building, with their own washrooms and exits.

Singing in public will now also be allowed at a two-metre distance, as long as masks are worn.

Morrison said the new measures will allow larger faith-based gatherings and sporting events. Beyond that, she said the further reopening of the province is contingent upon a continuing low community prevalence of COVID-19.

No Canadian bubble anytime soon

"At this point I do not foresee moving into a Canadian bubble with no requirement for self-isolation, in the coming weeks," the chief public health officer said.

Morrison added that she doesn't think a vaccine will be available until 2021.

Premier Dennis King was also present at the briefing but did not offer remarks.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 44, with 40 people classified as recovered.

P.E.I. has not had any deaths or hospitalizations from COVID-19.

