P.E.I. chief public health officer to deliver COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. briefing

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to be joined by Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling to provide a COVID-19 update at a 1:30 p.m. briefing Wednesday.

The live stream will be available here and on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page.

On Tuesday afternoon, Morrison announced three new cases of COVID-19 on the Island, bringing the total to 21.

Morrison said all three cases were related to international travel and self-isolated upon their return.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

