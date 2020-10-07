Hope for larger summer weddings on P.E.I. in 2021

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says wedding ceremonies can now include two cohorts of 50 people in a facility that has an approved operational plan, such as a church. Guests must still wear masks and physically distance from anyone who is not part of their household.

Morrison said wedding receptions indoors are still limited to 50 people, but she expects that will change as the summer draws closer.

"I think we certainly can hope that we're going to have more people at weddings in the summer. I think they'll likely be able to have more people outside at a wedding than inside," she told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Morrison acknowledges it is challenging for people to plan for these kinds of events during a pandemic, and said more guidance and information will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

Wedding ceremonies may have two cohorts of 50 people, Dr. Heather Morrison says 0:44 Receptions indoors are still limited to just 50 people, but Morrison expects that could change this summer. 0:44

Small can be beautiful

No dancing is permitted right now at weddings or elsewhere, but there are exceptions: couples can have a first dance, and a parent-child dance.

"I know people are anxious to be able to dance at weddings, so I do anticipate those numbers increasing," Morrison said.

The province's website notes couples do not need an operational plan for personal gatherings including weddings that take place in their primary residence or on personal property not open to the public, where the numbers fall within the personal gathering limit for indoors or outdoors — that number is currently limited to household members plus up to 10 additional people, physically distancing as much as possible.

The website also notes "cheering, whistling, singing, and other vigorous vocalization that is not essential to an activity should be minimized when in close proximity to others," at such events. If that is not possible, physical distancing should increase to 3.5 metres.

