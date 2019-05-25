Saying no to the dress: Charlottetown bridal shop loses battle to online sales

A Charlottetown bridal shop in business since 1979 is shutting down this fall.

It was an extremely difficult decision, but sales at the Wedding Place have taken a hit in the last couple of years.

First it was prom dresses, then evening wear and now wedding dresses, said owner Tracey Dooley.

"We're probably at about a 50 per cent drop over all. I love doing it, so it's really been a hard decision."

Dooley said increased competition is a small factor but she believes the real reason is the popularity of online sales.

"We've been really struggling, probably the last two years, pushing it back year by year hoping that things would get better.

"And this year we've just decided that this is not possible and we've made the decision that we need to close the doors."

Ordering online

She said more and more brides are skipping bridal shops completely and ordering online.

"The evening wear and the prom, the seamstresses are telling me the majority is now online sales."

Dooley said it hard to compete with online selection. "There is just so many more choices when you can look globally."

Online pricing can be deceiving

Dooley also said it is hard to beat online pricing.

'You hope that maybe they will still make the choice to buy local,' Dooley says about online shoppers. (The Wedding Place/Facebook)

But Dooley said there is often a hidden duty, shipping costs and alterations that can actually bring the cost of online dress close to the cost of one in a store.

"So, not everybody saves as much as they initially thought when they saw that price that was posted online."

Remaining orders to be filled

Dooley said she has had customers come in the store, try on a dress and make it known they planned to order the same one online.

"You hope that maybe they will still make the choice to buy local."

Dooley said all dresses ordered or put on lay-away will be delivered. She has been on the phone this week contacting about 100 customers to let them know.

Once all the orders are filled and there is a close-out sale, she said the doors will close for good.

