It may be curtains for this P.E.I. woman's wedding dress

Meaghan Law spent $100 on a wedding dress from a private seller on a popular e-commerce platform.

However, when it arrived at her home in Stratford, P.E.I., it looked nothing like the large beautiful gown with lace top she had ordered.

"I opened it and it didn't look that bad, honestly." she said, "I said, 'Well I may as well see how it goes.'"

When she tried to put the dress on she realized it wasn't going to work for her wedding day. She had ordered a medium but quickly thought that it had to be "a medium for a toddler."

On the left is Law in the dress which was sent to her home. On the right is a screen grab of what the dress she ordered was supposed to look like. (Submitted by Meaghan Law)

Law said she took a picture of herself in the dress and posted it on social media because, while she was "appalled," she figured others would get a laugh out of it.

"I got around 2,000 likes now," she said.

She said most people just thought the post was funny.

Law says she is now back on the hunt for a dress for her wedding in July. (Submitted by Meaghan Law)

She messaged the seller looking to get her money refunded. She was told she needed the original packaging for a return, but she had thrown it out.

"I sent them the picture of me in the dress and the picture that they were supposed to give me," she said. "I told them it would ruin my wedding and they gave me my money back."

Law said the seller didn't even bother asking for the dress back. "I still have it. I could use it as a curtain maybe."

Advice for online dress shoppers

Law has some advice for those who may want to buy a dress from a private seller online — don't.

"If you are going to buy a wedding dress I would recommend spending a little more than $100 on it because you probably won't get what you wanted in the first place," she said. "You buy cheap you buy twice."

Law said she is now back on the hunt for a wedding dress for July.

More from CBC P.E.I.