New equipment will prevent future site outages due to power surges, says province

Prince Edward Islanders don't need to be concerned about any ongoing impacts from a website outage earlier this month, says the provincial government — and new gear should keep the system running in the future.

The government of P.E.I. website was either down entirely or not running properly from June 3-6, with officials attributing the problems to a series of power bumps on the Friday leading into that weekend.

In an email to CBC News this week, a government spokesperson said new equipment has been installed to prevent future damage from such power surges, at a cost of about $42,500.

In addition to taking down the public website, the outage also affected interdepartmental communications and access to government systems when workers were not in the office.

No data was lost during the outage, the government said, and any private information on government systems would have remained secure.