Special weather statement calls for snowy/rainy week

Two low-pressure systems will roll over Prince Edward Island in the next couple of days, bringing a mix of rain and snow and wind, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday morning and the rain, mixed with snow, will begin in earnest in the mid afternoon. By midnight the precipitation is expected to switch over to strictly rain.

There will be up to 15 mm of rain by Wednesday morning, with no expected snow accumulations.

Following some clearing during the day Wednesday, the second wave of weather will hit Wednesday night.

There will be strong northeasterly winds with this system, along with rain and/or snow. The timing and intensity of the storm is still uncertain. Warnings may be issued for wind, rain or snow.

More P.E.I. news