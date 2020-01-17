Windy freezing Friday for P.E.I.

Windy weather combined with snow cancelled public schools across P.E.I. early Friday morning and there is a risk of frostbite.

Both the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board made the decision to cancel classes for the day.

Holland College is also closed.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

The University of Prince Edward Island and the Atlantic Veterinary College are delaying opening with a further announcement expected at 11 a.m.

A wind warning is in effect for Kings County. Winds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour (km/h) and persist into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"It's going to be windy across the entire Island throughout the day today and it is really not going to subside until this evening and into the overnight hours," Simpkin said.

White out conditions in places on Queens county roads. Plows are out working hard to make your drive safe. Give yourself lots of room between vehicles and reduce your speeds to the conditions and remember to clean your cars to give you the best visibility. Drive safe.CST. Duggan —@RCMPPEITraffic

The rest of the Island will see winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80 throughout the day, she said.

Two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall during the day with an additional two centimetres expected Friday evening in Kings County according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service also cautioned about blowing snow over exposed areas.

Even though there is not a lot of snow falling from the sky a lot of it is blowing around and could reduce visibility, Simpkin said.

Temperatures are expected to be around -13 C Friday afternoon, but the wind chill will make it feel like -28 C Simpkin said.

"There is a risk of frostbite so be careful out there," she said.

Winds on the Confederation Bridge were gusting to 112 km/h. Information about traffic restrictions can be found at the Confederation Bridge website.

