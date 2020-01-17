Plows pulled as visibility deteriorates on secondary roads on P.E.I.

Windy weather and blowing snow are reducing visibility on P.E.I. roads and causing accidents, and police are asking drivers to stay home or drive with extreme caution.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

There have been several accidents across P.E.I., including a two-vehicle collision in Kingston, police said, and a car flipping onto its roof near Midgell on Route 2 in eastern P.E.I.

Vehicles were stuck on the Kingston Road in several areas, RCMP said in a tweet mid-afternoon Friday, including a police patrol vehicle. They have closed that road between the Cornwall Road and the Jewell Road "due to zero visibility and impassable conditions."

Current conditions on Kingston Road. Both lanes are still closed. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/p7ZCrYNBqs">pic.twitter.com/p7ZCrYNBqs</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

They also said cars are getting stuck on roads and being abandoned by their drivers.

"We are getting calls of people having to abandon their stuck cars in the middle of the roadway," the tweet said. "Some sections of roads are impassable. Use good judgment on [whether] it's necessary to be driving until conditions improve."

P.E.I. Public Safety tweeted the province was pulling plows from most secondary roads across the province, and urged people to stay off those roads.

Winds on the Confederation Bridge were gusting to 112 km/h. Information about traffic restrictions can be found on the Confederation Bridge website.

Health PEI asked Islanders to call ahead if they plan to visit primary care or mental health walk-in clinics or have a scheduled medical appointment.

Danger of frostbite

A wind warning is in effect for Kings County. Winds could reach up to 90 km/h and persist into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. The rest of the Island will see winds of 50 km/h gusting to 80 throughout the day, she said.

Businesses in Charlottetown worked to keep sidewalks clear during Friday's wind storm. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's going to be windy across the entire Island throughout the day today and it is really not going to subside until this evening and into the overnight hours," Simpkin said.

Two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall during the day with an additional two centimetres expected Friday evening in Kings County, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to be around –13 C Friday afternoon, but the wind chill will make it feel like –28 C, Simpkin said.

"There is a risk of frostbite so be careful out there," she said.

Schools were cancelled and government offices were closed for the day. Island Waste Management delayed waste pickup until Saturday.

More P.E.I. news