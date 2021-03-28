Wind, heavy rain warnings in place for parts of P.E.I.

Strong rain and wind are on their way to P.E.I. Sunday night and into Monday afternoon, Environment Canada is warning.

Kings and Queens counties are under a heavy rainfall warning, while Kings County is also under a wind warning. Prince County has a special weather statement warning of rain and wind, but not to levels that trigger a warning.

A brief period of ice pellets and freezing rain is possible as the precipitation starts late Sunday evening or after midnight. The rain, totalling up to 25 millimetres, is expected to taper to showers by Monday afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the weather agency warns.

Winds with gusts to 90 km/h are expected for Kings County.