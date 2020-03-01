Snowfall warning issued for P.E.I.

Parts of P.E.I. could get up to 25 centimetres of snow by the end of the day Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the province, calling for between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow. Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

"Amounts are likely to be highly variable across the Island, with the highest amounts likely over the northwest," the national weather service said.

"Snow will end this evening as the system moves off to the southeast."

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

Plows were busy clearing the streets Sunday morning. Many church services were cancelled.

The forecast for Monday is mainly cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and clearing in the afternoon.

Snow Alert ON: The City expects to be de-icing &/or clearing and hauling snow tonight. Overnight parking restrictions will be enforced at Police discretion & violators may be ticketed &/or towed. —@ChtownPE

More P.E.I. news