Power out for some as high winds hit ferry, bridge, and delay lobster fishery

With the wind gusting over P.E.I. there have been power outages, ferry crossings have been cancelled, Confederation Bridge has restricted traffic, and the start of the fall lobster fishery has been delayed.

Maritime Electric was reporting more than 1,500 customers without power at 8:30 a.m., mostly in the Bonshaw area. There were also outages in Cornwall and Charlottetown.

In addition to strong winds the forecast contains a risk of thundershowers all day and into this evening. At 8 a.m. Confederation Bridge was recording gusts over 90 km/h. Onshore the wind is not forecast to blow as hard, with gusts to 60 at Charlottetown Airport.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the 8:30 a.m. and noon departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I. and the 7:00 and 10:15 a.m. departures from Caribou, N.S.

These sailings would normally be covered by the MV Saaremaa. Morning sailings by M.V. Confederation are currently on. Confederation departs Wood Islands at 7:00 and 10:15 a.m., and Caribou at 8:30 a.m. and noon.

High-sided vehicles and motorcycles are currently being kept off Confederation Bridge. The bridge company's weather forecast suggests restrictions could continue for most of the morning.

Season delayed

The weather is also affecting lobster fishermen.

Wednesday was supposed to be setting day for the fall lobster fishery, which operates along the South Shore of P.E.I. from North Cape to Victoria-by-the-Sea.

During a weather conference call with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Tuesday the decision was made to delay opening the season.

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association says another conference call has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fishermen from both the P.E.I. and New Brunswick side of the Northumberland Strait participate in the fall lobster fishery.