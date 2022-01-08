Special weather statement forecasts first February storm for P.E.I.

Islanders should prepare for another winter storm as the weekend approaches.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Thursday night through Saturday morning.

It said a "prolonged period of snow is expected" starting Thursday night, but that there is uncertainty about the track of the storm.

Islanders have been cleaning up from storm after storm through the month of January.

"Current indications suggest that there is a risk of prolonged ice pellets or freezing over eastern regions," the statement said. "Blowing snow and cold wind chills are likely over western areas."

It added that similar storms have caused poor driving conditions, travel delays and school closures previously.