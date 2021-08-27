Record-breaking June among top weather stories on P.E.I. in 2021

The trend of warmer and drier weather on Prince Edward Island continued in 2021, as record temperatures were set, sea ice thinned at faster rates and farmers saw "bountiful" harvests.

"This is what climate change has promised us, and it sure delivered last year," said Adam Fenech, an associate professor at the UPEI School of Climate Change and Adaptation.

According to Fenech and his colleague, Xander Wang, here are the top weather-related stories last year:

Even before summer officially began, Summerside reached a P.E.I. record high for June at 32.7 C on June 8. The previous record was 32.2 C on June 29, 1947.

On the same day, Charlottetown and St. Peter's Bay broke its previous heat records for June 8.

June 8 temperature records:

Charlottetown: 30.6 C, the previous record was 27.8 C in 1922.

Summerside: 32.7 C, the previous record was 27.2 C in 1973.

St. Peters Bay: 29.9 C, the previous record was 28.3 C in 2017.

Temperature records were not broken by minor amounts as previous one were.

"Historically, when we talked about records being broken, it's usually just by a percentage of a degree Celsius. But no, this year (2021) in June, we had that day (June 8) breaking the old records by as much as one degree, two degrees, or even five degrees warmer in Summerside," Fenech said.

Aerial view of ice off one P.E.I. shore Duration 0:46 Drone footage gathered by CBC video producer Shane Hennessey shows sea ice near Mount-Carmel, west of Wellington, P.E.I. 0:46

By midwinter last year, only one per cent of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence was covered in ice. On average, a third of the Gulf would've been covered in ice, by that time of the year.

It was a record low amount of Eastern Canadian sea ice by a wide margin. 2021's coverage contains almost five per cent less ice than in 2006, the previous record year low for the second week of February.

"There has been a trend toward less ice in the Gulf of St. Lawrence over the last 30 years, but it was particularly striking in 2021," Fenech said.

The year's winter was warmer than normal, and it showed in other areas besides the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Fenech said.

For example, the inaugural Ice Walk, a silent vigil across the bridge linking the Lennox Island community to the northwest shore of Prince Edward Island, took place on the causeway because the ice wasn't formed and solid enough.

"They (event organizers) asked me early on what would be the best week for this and so I gave them the second or third week of February based on our historical records, but there wasn't any ice then."

1. A warm, rainy summer and bountiful harvest season for farmers

The P.E.I. strawberry harvest season began a week earlier than usual. (Submitted by Matthew Compton)

Strawberry farmers expected one of their best harvesting years due to ideal weather conditions for growing in early July. Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture, said farmers saw the best hay crop they've seen in the last four or five years, both in quality and yield.

Strawberry farmers weren't alone. Even corn, which has been a challenge to grow in some previous years, had an "exceptional year."

As well, the P.E.I. Potato Board declared last summer as one of the best growing conditions they had seen in years, and the United Potato Growers of Canada said that it' was one of the best in generations, Fenech said.

Unfortunately, a ban on P.E.I. potatoes to the United States prevented farmers from cashing in on much of their crop.

The P.E.I. Potato Board said 2021's summer was one of the best they had seen in years. (Cody MacKay/CBC)

"It's a very unfortunate thing, because farmers on P.E.I. and especially potato farmers, the weather is rarely perfect," Fenech said.

"You sometimes have late frosts in the spring or too early a frost, or snowfall in the fall. Then sometimes you don't get enough warmth or you get too much warmth with not enough rain. So potato farmers have a real challenge."

As for the effects of climate change on the Island, the warm weather has brought some benefits so far, Fenech said.

"I have often said that there will be winners and losers under climate change. In the short term, Prince Edward Island stands to benefit from the warmer and drier conditions that climate change brings."

Fenech said he expects the trend of warmer and drier weather to continue in 2022.