Special weather statement issued for all of P.E.I. Tuesday
Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in Island forecast
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all three P.E.I. counties for Tuesday.
The forecast says P.E.I. can expect snow followed by an extended period of freezing rain.
"Clouds will increase overnight with snow arriving by early morning. Steady snow will fall through Tuesday morning before mixing with ice pellets Tuesday afternoon and possible freezing rain late in the day," said CBC Meteorologist Jay Scotland.
"My main concerns will be for snowy and icy roads, as well as potential outages, with brisk winds coinciding with that freezing rain risk late in the day."
The province can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellets before precipitation changes to freezing rain Tuesday evening. Scotland said easterly winds will also increase to 20 to 40 km/h in the afternoon, with gusts topping 50 km/h possible Tuesday night.
Environment Canada said the situation may change and Islanders should continue to monitor as the system approaches.
