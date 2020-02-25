Special weather statement holds snow, ice pellets, risk of freezing rain for P.E.I.
Things could get messy Thursday
It could be a messy end of the week for Islanders.
A special weather statement has been issued for all of P.E.I. for Thursday by Environment Canada. The system is expected to bring snow and ice pellets and there is a risk of freezing rain.
The Island has seen spring-like weather this week but that will change Thursday, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
"It could bring us a lot of snow, at least for the western parts of the Island, and perhaps more on the lines of rain and freezing rain for the eastern half of the Island. So it is going to be a wide variety of weather from tip to tip as we go through the day," Simpkin said.
She said Thursday will start with a mix of precipitation from Charlottetown eastward with a risk of freezing rain.
"Then it will be changing over to snow Thursday night into Friday morning."
Simpkin said western parts of P.E.I. can expect 10 to 15 centimetres with between five to 10 centimetres expected for central P.E.I.
"The eastern half, I think, is going to see more freezing rain as well as rain with a little bit of snow followed up Thursday into Friday," she said.
Simpkin said the weather will be very different from one tip of the Island to the other.
The wind will also be an issue on Thursday with gusts between 60 to 70 km/h which could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility.
