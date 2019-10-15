'A lot of rain … high winds,' special weather statement for Thursday

A weather system developing in Colorado is expected to turn into a big storm system that will hit Prince Edward Island on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Tuesday morning.

"It's going to encompass a couple of areas of low pressure that will pick up along the way, and that means a lot of rain for us on Thursday and very, very high winds," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The rain and wind are forecast to start Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening. Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain are expected and wind gusts up to 70 km/hour, and possibly as high as 90.

Simpkin is expected skies to clear Tuesday, bringing a couple of days of fine weather in advance of the storm.

More P.E.I. news