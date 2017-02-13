Special weather statement sees mid-week snow for part of P.E.I.

The first serious snowfall of the new year could hit P.E.I. Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Queens and Kings counties, meaning 15 or more centimetres of snow is expected. Snow is also forecast for Prince County, but the special weather statement does not apply there.

The snow is expected to start Wednesday morning and continue into the night.

"Looks like mostly snow for us," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"We could see a brief time where it could be mixing over with some freezing rain and then back over to snow."

There are strong winds associated with the storm as well, which could lead to reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Environment Canada said there is still a lot of uncertainty connected to the storm, and advises Islanders to keep an eye on the forecast.

Simpkin said flurries Monday and Tuesday could leave behind a light dusting of snow in advance of the storm.

