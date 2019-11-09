Storm could be heading P.E.I.'s way on Monday night

P.E.I. could be in for some more snow or wet weather next week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a potential storm Tuesday and Wednesday for all three counties in the province.

"A developing system will affect Prince Edward Island beginning Monday night. While it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for significant amounts of snow or rain," the statement said.

The forecast for Remembrance Day on Monday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 5 C.

P.E.I. had its first snowfall of the year overnight Thursday, but there was little left on the ground by Saturday.

