Special weather statement calls for messy week on P.E.I.

There will be rain, there will be wind, and there will be even more snow, and then December will start.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of P.E.I. regarding two low pressure systems expected to cross P.E.I. this week, bringing messy conditions to cap off what has been an exceptionally cold and snowy November.

The first will come Tuesday night, bringing strong easterly winds with a combination of snow and rain. That will taper off to showers or flurries Wednesday morning.

But there will be only a little break before the second system rolls in late Wednesday. Strong winds will blow out of the northeast, and there will be another mix of snow and rain. Warnings could be issued for wind, snow or rain. North-facing shorelines are expected to see heavy surf Wednesday night and Thursday.

Environment Canada is not yet forecasting any snow amounts.

There has already been 52 centimetres of snow recorded at Charlottetown Airport. The average for the month is 19.2 centimetres. As of Saturday, the average temperature for the month was 0.7 C, more than two degrees below the normal average of 2.9 C.

More P.E.I. news