Special weather statement forecasts wet, windy and icy conditions for P.E.I.

Islanders should brace themselves for rain and a lot of wind heading into this long weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the entire province Wednesday morning, cautioning of heavy rain — between 20 and 40 millimetres — and winds at 80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 100 starting Thursday night through Friday morning.

The statement said that strong southwesterly winds will transition to periods of heavy rain early Friday morning.

"It truly is a temperature rollercoaster for the next 36 hours," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin. "Windy, and wet, and perhaps even icy."

People should clear their storm drains to prevent flooding after the heavy rain falls on the frozen ground, the statement said.

"In addition to the heavy rain, strong southwesterly winds will intensify further Thursday night into midday Friday leading to possible power outages," said the statement.

After that, the temperature will drop Friday afternoon leading to a possible flash-freeze situation.

"As the front passes through the region, a brief period of freezing rain may occur before a transition to flurries," said the statement. "Any standing water on roads or walkways will quickly freeze leading to hazardous travel conditions."

Conditions will improve Friday evening, the statement said.