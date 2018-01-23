Special weather statement holds snow, freezing rain for P.E.I.

A weather system arriving on P.E.I. Thursday night is expected to bring a full mix of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the whole province.

"If you don't have to go out and about on Friday it would be a day just to hunker down and let the weather pass, then get back out on Saturday," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The special weather statement calls for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, possibly more. There will be snow starting Thursday, but it will shift over to rain or freezing rain Thursday night.

Some forecasting models are showing as much as eight hours of freezing rain, Simpkin said.

The precipitation is expected to change back over to snow during the day Friday and continue into the night. Strong easterly winds Friday night and Saturday morning could reduce visibility in blowing snow.

It is still difficult to determine exactly what the storm will look like, said Simpkin.

"What could change is going to be the amounts and the precipitation type but certainly not the timing of that Friday system. It's going to be here," she said.

More P.E.I. news