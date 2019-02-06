Special weather statement warns of freezing rain Friday morning

A special weather statement is in effect for all of P.E.I., with an extended period of freezing rain in the forecast for Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, a warm front will track over the province on Friday. In the morning that will mean freezing rain, which will change to rain around noon as temperatures rise.

The weather agency is warning of possible icy driving conditions in the morning.

