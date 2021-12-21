Environment Canada downgrades Wednesday forecast to significant rainfall

Environment Canada is now expecting significant rainfall across P.E.I. starting Wednesday and continuing overnight.

A special weather statement issued around 4 p.m. AT Tuesday says Islanders should expect about 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

Most of the Island is expected to see some rain starting late in the afternoon, with the exception of P.E.I.'s westernmost region, which Environment Canada says could see snow that quickly transitions into rain.

Environment Canada had previously forecast P.E.I. could see up to 15 centimetres of snowfall starting Wednesday, mixed with periods of rain.

The new statement said there's only the possibility of a brief period of snow overnight.

Environment Canada is also warning strong southerly winds between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour could transition to westerly winds that may exceed 80 kilometres per hour by Thursday morning.

These strong winds will continue throughout the rest of the day.