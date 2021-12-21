Environment Canada warns of mix of rain, snow for P.E.I. starting Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying Islanders could see over 15 centimetres of snowfall between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Wind gusts could exceed 80 kilometres per hour Wednesday through Thursday morning
Snow is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and transition into rain in the evening. The statement says rain will likely change to a period of heavy, wet snow Thursday morning amid strong west to northwest winds.
Wind gusts could possibly exceed 80 kilometres per hour and rainfall may range from 15 to 25 millimetres, though higher amounts are possible in certain areas.
Higher snowfall totals are expected in the west, with higher rainfall totals in the east.
Environment Canada says the mix of rainfall and snow, as well as strong winds, will lead to poor travel conditions.
