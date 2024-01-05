Snow squall watch issued for eastern P.E.I.

People in northeastern P.E.I. are being warned to expect a snowy evening after an unexpectedly wintry day.

"Snow squalls in combination with strong winds will lead to reduced visibilities overnight and into early tomorrow morning," Environment Canada posted just before 4 p.m. AT as it issued a snow squall watch for Kings County.

"Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate."

The weather agency said 10 to 15 centimetres could pile up, with winds gusting to 70 km/h out of the northwest.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said people living elsewhere on the Island should also brace for more accumulation after a day of sea-effect snow.

Onshore flurries and snow squalls are still possible in the morning, says CBC's Jay Scotland, but they should gradually ease as the wind begins to die down in the afternoon and the sky partially clears. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"Even though the advisory is only for Kings County, conditions will be impacted for parts of Queens and even Prince County, especially toward the North Shore where heavier onshore snow is likely," he said late Friday afternoon.

"No matter where you are on the Island, please be prepared for snow-covered roads under the heavier bands of snow, and reduced visibility is possible across the Island tonight and early Saturday due to this strong northwest wind, which will begin to ease Saturday afternoon."

Early Friday morning, roads were snow-covered and treacherous in many parts of the province, although Environment Canada had not issued any weather warnings for P.E.I. It had posted a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, however.