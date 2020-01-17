Schools in western P.E.I. delayed

A sloppy, messy day is in store for people who live on P.E.I.

A snowfall warning for Prince County, and rain and wind warnings for Kings and Queens, could make for a tough cleanup by the end of the day Tuesday.

The weather led to a delay for students at the Westisle, Three Oaks, Kensington, and Kinkora families of schools. The French school board also delayed the start for students at Pierre-Chiasson, Évangéline et sur-Mer schools.

A further announcement is expected by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Snow will start Tuesday morning in Prince County, then change to rain in the afternoon, then change back to snow in the evening, before tapering to flurries Wednesday morning.

This weather could make travel difficult.

"The roads will quickly deteriorate today," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Depending on where you are on the Island, the snowfall total is really going to vary, west to east."

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain in Kings and Queens, with total amounts up to 30 millimetres. The warning also said that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb rainfall so there is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

"It's going to make cleanup really hard to do tomorrow," Simpkin said.