Weather delays opening of P.E.I. schools

With a light freezing rain falling in Charlottetown, P.E.I. public schools delayed the start of classes Thursday.

The freezing rain is falling on top of a light overnight snowfall.

Schools in the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board delayed opening for one hour. Immanuel Christian School also delayed opening.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for other parts of the Maritimes, but not on P.E.I. Nevertheless, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin cautions the freezing rain could fall for some time.

"I think that freezing rain is going to go on for several hours until those temperatures climb above freezing," said Simpkin.

"We have several hours from now until, say, 10 o'clock, where we could potentially see ice pellets, freezing rain. That's going to make things pretty slippery pretty quick."

Temperatures will warm from west to east, so the freezing rain could continue later into the morning in Kings County, she said.

The temperature will eventually warm to about 4 C, and there will be showers.

As temperatures drop overnight there could be freezing fog in the morning.

