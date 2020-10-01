Cooler weather to follow record temperatures for P.E.I.

If you thought it felt warmer than usual this week, you were right.

Temperatures broke decades-old records in both Summerside and Charlottetown Thursday.

Charlottetown saw 19.6 C Thursday, beating out a record of 19.4 C from back in 1963. Summerside set a record with 20.6 C, higher than the record from 1898 of 20 C.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is about 9 C.

'The shoe has dropped'

The record breaking day capped off a string of unseasonably warm temperatures on the Island during the week.

Friday will feel colder, but it will still remain a little above normal.

"With the wind, it will feel pretty chilly," said Tina Simpkin, morning meteorologist for CBC in the Maritimes.

"The shoe has dropped. Here we go."

It will be a sunny day, and hover around 10 C for much of the Island.

Things will warm up a little through the weekend, and be mostly sunny with a few clouds. On Halloween Monday, though, Simpkin has a little caution.

"We might have to dodge some raindrops for trick or treaters on Monday," she said.