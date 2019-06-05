'Normal summer' expected for P.E.I., says meteorologist

Environment and Climate Change Canada has released its predictions for the kind of summer Prince Edward Island is likely to have.

There's a chance the eastern end of the Island could have slightly warmer temperatures than normal, but meteorologist Linda Libby says temperature and rain in the rest of the province will likely be near normal.

"'I think certainly there's a lot of farmers out there as well as other people who like their outdoor activities would like to see near normal conditions and near normal precipitation for June."

Libby said in other parts of the country worse situations are happening, like the droughts and fires western Canada is seeing, or the flooding or higher water levels than normal in Ontario and Quebec.



"So I'm going to keep it as a glass half full situation right now."

Better than last June

Last June the Island saw a cooler month than typical, Libby said.

"I think all of us would actually take near normal conditions...a lot of us have forgotten what last June was like."

Libby said the norm for June is about 14.5 to 15 C and the amount of precipitation is expected to be normal as well.

"We are looking at precipitation around 90 to almost 100 mm is normal for the Charlottetown and Summerside areas."

Dry in July

The summer will get a little bit dryer as it continues into July, Libby said.

"Our averages of highs and lows when we get into July is around 18 or 19 C."

She said that is an average so the Island can expect to see temperatures around and just above 20 C and overnight temperatures of 10 C.

August could get a bit wet

July perception is expected to be between 75 and 80 mm, but when August comes the Island is likely to be wet again, Libby said.

"It's over about 90 mm for both Charlottetown and Summerside."

She said July and August are similar in temperature, but the big difference is the amount of rain with August likely to receive 20 mm more, Libby said.

