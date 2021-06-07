Data from first 6 months suggests 2021 shaping up to be hot year on P.E.I.

The average temperature at Charlottetown Airport in June was almost 3 C above normal, but it wasn't the month with the highest jump above average so far this year.

The mean temperature at Charlottetown Airport in June was 17.4 C, while the average for the month recorded between 1981 and 2010 was 14.5 C.

The warmest month relative to the 1981-2010 average so far this year was January, which was a full 4 C above average. The average temperature for the month was -3.3 C versus a normal average of -7.7 C.

Five of the first six months of 2021 racked up above-normal temperatures, with the only exception being May, which was 0.7 C below normal. Temperatures for the year so far are hovering about 2 C above normal.

June on Prince Edward Island was a little dry, with about two-thirds of normal rainfall for the month. Normal rainfall is 98.8 mm, but 66.8 mm fell in June this year.

For the year so far, however, precipitation is close to normal, at six per cent above the average, with no months being exceptionally wet or dry.

More from CBC P.E.I.