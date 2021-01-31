P.E.I. plow dispatchers warn of icy roads, poor visibility

Prince Edward Islanders need to take care on the roads Tuesday morning, plow dispatchers are warning.

Plows, salters and sanders are out across the province. Dispatchers report roads are partly covered with icy patches, and blowing snow is reducing visibility. The worst areas are in West Prince, where more snow fell than in other parts of the province.

In much of the province Monday's storm brought mostly rain, and temperatures remained above freezing past midnight.

But in the hours before dawn there was a dramatic drop in temperatures. In Charlottetown the temperature fell 11 degrees to -10 C between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. In Summerside it fell 10 degrees to -11 C.

Those falling temperatures came with strong winds, 40 to 50 km/h with gusts to 60.

The rapid freeze created icy patches on roads and sidewalks, and the wind in combination with light snow falling is reducing visibility.

Strong winds will continue throughout the day. The snow will taper to flurries in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady.

Schools are already closed as part of an effort to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

Closures or cancellations due to weather can be reported to CBC's Storm Centre at 1-877-236-9350.

