Special weather statement lifted for P.E.I.
A special weather statement has been lifted for P.E.I. Wednesday.
The statement was lifted around 4.pm.
Environment Canada had previously forecast some snowfall mixed with rain, which was downgraded on Tuesday to some severe rain. Strong winds were also expected beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday.
Environment Canada expects some periods of light rain overnight, which will end in the morning.
