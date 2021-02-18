Biting cold temperatures spread across P.E.I.

If you're going to be outside today on P.E.I., make sure to bundle up.

"It's a cold morning out there this morning," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"When you're starting off at –12 and a little bit of wind, that makes it feel very, very chilly."

Today's forecast calls for a high of –8 C, but don't let that number fool you. With the wind chill this morning, it feels like –20.

The good news is that the sun will be out most of the day. But it won't warm us up very much, with the wind chill around –15 this afternoon.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland's forecast for today calls for a high of –8 C. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Simpkin said the winds will stay fairly light this afternoon and evening.

"That's going to allow for our temperatures to really drop once again overnight tonight, in fact we'll drop down to around –15," she said.

Friday's forecast calls for a chance of flurries and a high of about –5.

In cases of extreme weather, the City of Charlottetown has temporary shelter available for those in need.

Islanders can call 1-833-220-4722 or dial 2-1-1 if they are in need of shelter.

